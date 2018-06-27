Anwar wants ministers to declare assets

Anwar said the alleged greed seen through the seizures of luxury goods showed the extent of the damage of government institutions. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called today for Cabinet ministers to declare their assets, after police revealed that the assets they seized from properties linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were worth RM1.1 billion.

The PKR de facto leader, speaking to broadcaster Astro Awani from his hospital bed in the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), said the alleged greed seen through the seizures of luxury goods showed the extent of the damage of government institutions.

“I take these as a sign of humiliation, of how damaged the institutions (from the judiciary to corruption busting) are, but such things have been rampant,” he said when contacted by the news’ agency programme AI, a show using the acronym for Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the seizure, which police revealed to be the biggest in the nation’s history, must be taken seriously by the current Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

“The lesson is to make sure ministers and leaders are constantly monitored.

“What about their expenses, their houses, the events they had; was it a norm for them? If not, this will happen again, which will violate their oath of duty,” Anwar was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said the current situation strengthened not only the need for asset declarations by political leaders, but also ongoing monitoring by independent bodies.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh revealed today the staggering market value of the seized items, including currencies, jewellery, watches and luxury handbags, which police estimated at RM1.1 billion.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said earlier this month that Cabinet ministers and their deputies have been instructed to declare their assets to him, which will then be given to agencies dealing with corruption, but the government was still considering whether asset declarations would be made public.

Under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government, ministers similarly declared their assets to the prime minister.