Catch the longest total lunar eclipse of the century in Singapore on July 28

During the eclipse, the moon will turn a spectacular red or ruddy-brown colour. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, June 27 — The longest total lunar eclipse of the century is set to take place in Singapore on July 28.

According to science website Space.com, the total phase of the “blood moon” eclipse will last 1 hour and 43 minutes. Scientists said the longest possible lunar eclipse is 1 hour and 47 minutes.

During the eclipse, the moon will turn a spectacular red or ruddy-brown colour, the website reported. It added that, from start to finish, the entire celestial event will last nearly four hours.

The eclipse will not be visible to astronomy enthusiasts in North America, except through footage. But Nasa’s lunar scientist Noah Petro said observers in much of Africa, the Middle East, southern Asia and the Indian Ocean region are likely to get a full view of the proceedings, given cooperative weather.

In Singapore, the lunar event is expected to start from 1.14am, with a total eclipse at 3.30am that will last until 5.13am.

Earlier in January, Singaporeans were treated to a rare sighting of a lunar eclipse, blue moon and a supermoon happening simultaneously. The last time it happened was almost 152 years ago. — TODAY