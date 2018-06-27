MB: Kedah to look into water exemption charges

Mukhriz said the study would be carried out after the state government looked into earlier agreements and promises made by the previous state government. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, June 27 — The Kedah government will review the implementation of water supply exemption charges to consumers in the state for the maximum usage of 20 cubic meters per month.

Its Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the study would be carried out after the state government looked into earlier agreements and promises made by the previous state government.

There were some high-income consumers who received the water exemption charges when in fact, it should only benefit the poor and low-income consumers, he told reporters after the Kedah State Government Exco Meeting at Wisma Darul Aman, today.

In November last year, former Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah announced the exemption of water supply charges to domestic consumers in Kedah from January 2018, adding that some 221,000 users who were also account holders with Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) would benefit.

Mukhriz said the state government had to bear the financial burden as it had to cover the cost of liabilities to SADA on an average of RM1.5 million a month or RM18 million a year.

He said it would also use the information released by the e-love poverty eradication portal to determine the type of users who were eligible for such exemptions.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz added that the state government did not receive any report from the Kedah Forestry Department regarding logging activities in Ulu Muda.

“If there was logging, we will monitor them especially near water catchment areas because we do not want the water supply to be affected by such activities.

“We also welcome the Penang government’s statement saying that it will ask the Federal Government to compensate Kedah for ensuring the sustainability of Ulu Muda,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz added that the appointment of the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly would not be an issue as the Paktan Harapan-run government had met with the opposition parties, but “if we are forced to have the election, we are ready”. — Bernama