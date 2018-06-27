Khairy: Najib must answer to authorities about seizure of items worth RM1b

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a gathering with Umno members in Setiu today, June 27, 2018. ― Bernama pic

SETIU, June 27 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has to answer to the authorities about the RM1 billion worth of booty found at his residences, Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin said.

However, he said the case was still being investigated by the authorities and no party could pre-empt the police investigation by issuing statements of condemnation and criticism.

“He has to answer and be charged in court if it is true (that the loot worth up to) RM1 billion belong to him (Najib).

“But we cannot pre-empt the investigation by making a statement condemning anyone. Because what we know is the value of the money, we do not know how, who owns it, and so forth, “he said after an afternoon tea and friendly gathering with Umno members here today.

Khairy said after the case had been brought to court and there were prosecution and judgment, then only Umno could make a stand.

But for the time being, he said, let the police complete the investigation according to the process of the law but Umno would not protect anyone. ― Bernama