Wall Street opens higher after new US plan for China investments

Published 56 minutes ago on 27 June 2018

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.00 points. — Reuters pic
NEW YORK, June 27 — US stocks opened higher today after the Trump administration said it would use a strengthened security review process to deal with threats from Chinese investments in domestic technologies, instead of imposing China-specific restrictions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.00 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,303.11. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.39 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,728.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,586.33 at the opening bell. — Reuters

