Exquisite Malay dishes at Bijan KL won't cost you a Birkin — or a Bijan

The Bijan Bar & Restaurant in Kuala Lumpur is famous for Malay fine-dining. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Bijan Bar & Restaurant, an award-winning eatery famous for Malay fine-dining, poked fun today at the Bijan luxury handbags confiscated by police in their 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation.

Sharing the same name, the restaurant, known as Bijan KL, posted a picture of what looked like “gulai lemak daging salai”, which it said was a dish called “kerutup daging”, with a spicy quote to boot.

“The only luxury goods we sell here are our exquisite Malay dishes. And it won’t cost you a Birkin,” it says on the picture on its Instagram page (@bijankl).

According to Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Datuk Amar Singh in a press conference today, who has been leading the police investigation into state investment firm 1MDB, a whopping 567 handbags were among the valuables seized from six residences linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The extensive collection of handbags are said to be of 37 luxury brands, most of which are of European fashion houses like Chanel, Prada, and Hermes.

One brand that stood out like a sore thumb was Bijan, which ironically was Najib spelled backwards, prompting jokes from Malaysians who said that it might be owned by the former PM.

It isn’t, however, as it turns out the luxury brand is by Iranian designer Bijan Pakzad, whose clientele includes the likes of royalties and former US presidents such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The House of Bijan, which also sells clothings and fragrances, has been said to be the “world’s most expensive store”. One bespoke Bijan bag is reportedly worth at least RM1.6 million.