Najib claims Dr M’s aide collected RM10m from him for GE13

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shares a light moment with Datuk Seri Najib Razak during a news conference in Putrajaya April 4, 2009. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today that one of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “people” collected RM10 million in cash from him for the 13th general election.

Najib told news portal Malaysiakini that the man was one of Dr Mahathir’s “trusted aides” who collected the money from Najib’s private residence in Taman Duta.

“Running a major party with three million members like Umno is an expensive affair. And again, it is on record, when Mahathir resigned, he handed over RM1.4 billion to (his successor) Abdullah (Ahmad) Badawi in assets and cash.

“That is on record. So when you consider the context, it is a fraction of the amount,” Najib was quoted as saying.

Dr Mahathir, who is now prime minister, was still with Umno during the 13th general election in 2013, before he left the party to set up Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and went on to win the 14th general election under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Najib reportedly insisted that the RM116 million seized during the recent police raid on premises linked to him were for election expenses.

“You will not know how much it (an election campaign) costs exactly. And you will not know as well how much people will contribute to you.”

“It is impossible to have a clean zero balance so to speak. In any case, when you fight an election, you have to spend pre-election, during election and post-election. Don’t forget I was president of the party of Umno and BN with 13 component parties,” he told Malaysiakini.

He pointed out that during elections, it was more efficient to have cash close at hand instead of trusting the banking system, since the party requires money immediately.

Najib claimed that everything was done in a rush as he had to vacate the Prime Minister’s Office and the official residence at Seri Perdana after the May 9 election, which he said was the reason the cash was kept at Pavilion Residences.

He also accused PH of practising the same when they were in the Opposition.

However, he did admit that some of the RM116 million in cash seized belonged to him since it was found in 26 different currencies.

“There were some of my own because I have been travelling for over 30 years. But there were also contributions in foreign currency, some people would rather contribute in foreign currency,” he added.