Badly decomposed body found in sewage treatment plant in Kota Baru

KOTA BARU, June 27 — A decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a sewage treatment plant at Wisma Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in Jalan Tok Hakim here today.

Kota Baru district police chief ACP Ismail Mat Sidik said it was found at 10.15am by a TNB maintenance staff Nik Sufian Nik Abdullah, who was inspecting the area over a reported foul odour there.

He said the fully-clothed body was believed to have been lying in the area for about a week and the police also found RM14 cash in the victim’s trousers pocket.

The body was sent to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for post-mortem, he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, Nik Sufian, 34 said his supervisor had instructed him to carry out inspection at the area after receiving a complaint of an unbearable strong stench there.

“While inspecting the area, I stumbled on the maggot-infested body before informing the matter to the TNB management and lodging a police report,” he said. — Bernama