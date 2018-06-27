Condition of baby thrown from Kajang building turns critical

On Monday, police detained a foreign woman in the compound of the Kajang Hospital for investigation. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The infant believed to have been thrown from the second floor of a building at Pusat Hentian Kajang on Monday night, has taken a turn for the worse and is in critical condition.

Kajang police deputy chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said that the baby boy was still being treated at the Kajang Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), although he was said to be more stable yesterday.

The child suffered broken bones on the right shoulder, he added.

In the 5pm incident, the baby boy was discovered by a restaurant owner with his umbilical cord intact.

Police detained a foreign woman at 11.30pm on the same day in the compound of the Kajang Hospital for investigation.

The woman has been remanded for seven days until Sunday. The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth with the intent of abandoning an infant. — Bernama