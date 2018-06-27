Zahid likens Sabah Umno to Usno, says both have ‘Opposition DNA’

Zahid said that Sabah remained one of Umno’s strongholds. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA KINABALU, June 27 — Sabah Umno has every chance at making a comeback in the state political landscape, as its members possess “Opposition DNA” that is a remnant from its United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) predecessors, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The presidential hopeful has likened Sabah Umno to Usno, who governed Sabah before but struggled and lost power before weathering many storms and returning to power.

“We, as an Opposition with a significant lack of resources, have to unite and face challenges both internally and externally together.

“But we come from Usno, we have DNA from past Opposition, where we became government, then Opposition again. The Umno here in Sabah is the best. We will rise and be strong again as a party relevant to Sabah,” he said in his speech addressing some 600 delegates here recently.

Usno, who had played a major role in bringing Sabah into talks for the formation of Malaysia under the leadership of Tun Mustapha Harun, defeated the then-government in 1967 and remained in power until 1976 when it lost to Parti Berjaya. Berjaya remained in power until 1985 when it lost to Parti Bersatu Sabah.

Usno remained active in politics during the state elections of 1981, 1985, 1986, and 1990 and in 1996, the party was de-registered by the federal registrar of societies. Six of its legislators joined the Sabah chapter of Umno, and many current politicians are second generations to Usno politicians.

Zahid, who is in a five-cornered fight for the Umno top post along with former Umno stalwart Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and acting youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, said that Sabah remained one of Umno’s strongholds despite the election results and post-election turn of events and was confident the party would rebuild itself to its former glory.

“There is no other party with our ideology and spirit, and as a party, has also faced challenges before, such as the deregistration in 1988.

“We rallied and pulled together and Umno 2.0 was born. So why not Umno 3.0 now that is relevant to Sabah and the nation? People ask me if Umno has a future. I am very positive, we have a bright future,” he said.