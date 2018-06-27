Najib: RM1.1b valuation of seized items ‘subjective, unrealistic’

Datuk Seri Amar Singh displays a photo of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today described the police’s valuation of the items seized from residences linked to him as “subjective and unrealistic”.

Online portal Malaysiakini quoted Najib as saying that he was unaware of the large collection of jewellery and other luxury items.

“It depends on the source of the stones, it depends when they were gifted or when they were purchased. Valuation can tend to differ.

“So let us not get too excited about it. Let us look at the items, every single item, and we hope to have a chance to examine these items and we can come to a conclusion on the source of the items and can get an explanation on the items seized by the police,” he said in an interview with the news portal.

He also said he was not given the full list of the items seized and was only provided vague descriptions without photographs.

Najib also said that he had accumulated a lot of those items over “decades” as gifts from foreign leaders and personally friends adding that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had also received gifts and it is not illegal to receive them.

“For example, (Prime Minister) Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) admitted to receiving 40 horses from his friends and foreign leaders, and he openly uses a lot of corporate jets from his friends so it is not illegal to receive gifts,” he added.

