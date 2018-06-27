Nine historical KL laneways to get facelift

Permanent laneway improvements for Lorong Bandar 13 are expected to be completed by September 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Nine laneways in downtown Kuala Lumpur will be rejuvenated as part of a RM300,000 revamping programme by the KL City Hall (DBKL) and Think City.

The collaboration will look into upgrading historical alleys by creating a safe, functional and attractive space for local stakeholders and pedestrians.

The selected laneways are Lorong Bandar 13, Lorong Lebuh Ampang, Lorong Hang Lekiu, Lorong Tun HS Lee South, Lorong Yap Ah Loy, Lorong Pudu, Lorong Tun Tan Cheng Lock and Lorong Hang Kasturi South.

Think City’s Programme Director for Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru Neil Khor said the programme, which began at Lorong Bandar 13 last September, saw a 40 per cent increase in the use of the laneway by commercial workers.

“The laneways were selected based on the current condition of the space, connectivity and potential to improve existing use by local stakeholders.

“This is ultimately to enhance the vibrancy of Kuala Lumpur through functional and creative spaces that facilitate pedestrian traffic, showcase good, environmentally-friendly practices and deter indecent behaviour through design,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for Lorong Bandar 13, here.

The ground-breaking ceremony at Lorong Bandar 13 led by Fong Kui Lun. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

The demonstrative Ianeway improvement project for Lorong Bandar 13, done in a temporary pop-up format, took approximately six weeks from concept to completion.

Khor said the permanent laneway improvements for Lorong Bandar 13 are expected to be completed in October 2018, while the entire project is expected to end in 2020.

He said the laneways are the key arteries for pedestrians to connect with the main roads; therefore, the upgrades would improve connectivity for road users in downtown KL.

“We want to improve the utilities and management of the laneways this is a sort of social programme to get the local communities to work with us.

“To kickstart the programme, we initially undertook site observation and analysis as well as data collection with local stakeholders.

“By understanding the space, its uses and the people patronising it, we gained a deeper appreciation of what the community wanted,” said Khor.

Neil Khor (left) leads Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah and Fong Kui Lun on a tour of Lorong Bandar 13. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

Khor said the cost included work on underground structures and pipes to make sure the laneways were safe for public use, while at the same time, involving planning that retained the historical element of the laneways.

Meanwhile, Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun who officiated the ground-breaking ceremony said the sustainable city environment would boost tourism for Kuala Lumpur.

Also present was DBKL project management executive director Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah.