Zahid: Let cops probe RM1.1b worth of items seized from ex-boss Najib’s properties

Datuk Seri Amar Singh displays photos of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, June 27 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has declined to comment on the seizure of approximately RM1.1 billion worth of luxury goods from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties.

The former deputy prime minister to Najib refused to elaborate on the staggering list of luxury items revealed by the police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department today.

“We leave it to the rule of law to take place. We will let the authorities take action,” he said when met at an Umno gathering here today.

He declined to take more questions on the subject.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh today said that no Umno member has come forward to claim the RM114.5 million in cash seized from raids at properties linked to Najib so far.

On May 24, Umno requested the police return the money confiscated from former president Najib’s house on Jalan Langgak Duta on May 17, claiming it was part of the party’s campaign funds.

Earlier, Amar revealed the final valuation of items seized in the series of raids to be at RM1.1 billion, including 567 handbags from 37 brands, more than 12,000 pieces of jewellery — comprising 2,200 rings, 1,400 necklaces, 2,100 bracelets, 2,800 pairs of earrings,1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras, 423 watches and 234 sunglasses.