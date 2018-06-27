1MDB raids more important than Guan Eng’s language gaffe? Malaysians weigh in on Twitter

An investigator walks past sealed boxes believed to contain luxury designer bags in a Black Maria outside Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Some Malaysians hit out today at continued criticism of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for issuing a press statement in Chinese, amid revelations that goods seized in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation were worth RM1.1 billion.

In the wake of police’s revelations that cash, jewellery, watches and handbags confiscated in recent raids on six premises linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were worth RM1.1 billion, many felt it was no longer an issue.

Pedulilah berapa ribu cincin, berapa utas rantai, berapa bentuk tiara yang Rosmah Mansor ada. Pedulilah berapa ratus juta nilai rampasan.



Yang penting kita kena lawan tulisan cina. Ini mengancam kedaulatan kita. — Encik Nan (@SyafnanZain) June 27, 2018

Twitter user Syafnan Zain tweeted a sarcastic retort saying: “Ignore how many thousand rings, how many chains, how many tiaras Rosmah Mansor has. Ignore how many hundreds of millions the seizures were worth. The important thing is we oppose Chinese writings. This threatens our sovereignty.”

And the sentiment echoed on the platform as many chimed out.

Menteri curi billion2 @tunfaisal tak marah. Menteri bela lembu dlm condo, @Zahid_Hamidi tak marah



Menteri joli duit #1MDB , @khalednordin tak marah. Cina JhoLow rebat duit #1MDB@NajibRazak tak marah



Menteri buat press statement dlm Mandarin, Melayu #Umno marah. Gila ke apa? — Kerajaan Rakyat (@KerajaanRakyat2) June 27, 2018

A user known as @LanPakWan sarcastically tweeted that while supporters of Najib and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor seemed unperturbed by the numbers from the raids, a press conference highlighting the matter would have gotten their attention more if it had been done in Chinese.

Nilai rampasan dari rumah Najib,Rosmah...org2 melayu dan ahli2 umno sikit pun tak percaya dan tak marah lansung. Jika PC nilai rampasan ini dibuat dlm bahasa cina, baru mereka akan marah.. KahKahKah — RozlanWanTeh (@LanPakWan) June 27, 2018

Malaysian Twitter users however were not amused by the racist remarks and lashed out.

Penyokong2 tegar UMNO :- ' kalau tak menipu,bukan Cina la'.

Terang2 9tahun ditipu dek Najib masih tak sedar2. — jaksrmd (@jaksrmd) June 26, 2018

Umno members lodged a police report today against Lim, accusing the DAP secretary-general of breaching the Federal Constitution with his Chinese-language press release.

Last Thursday, Lim held a press conference and issued a written statement on the Tun Razak Exchange project in Bahasa Malaysia, English and Chinese, with the latter attracting criticism from some quarters.

The DAP leader came under more fire when he issued a press statement on Facebook on Sunday, exclusively in Chinese, to defend the initial release, despite Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad dismissing the incident as a “minor mistake”.

Lim was previously hailed for declaring last month: “I’m Malaysian, I’m not Chinese”.