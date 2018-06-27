Minister: 1Malaysia clinics to be rebranded, get doctors and pharmacists

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will spend RM5 million to RM10 million to rebrand 1Malaysia clinics to Klinik Komuniti and upgrade their facilities, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

He also said the clinics, which currently provide basic primary care and treatment for chronic illnesses as well as maternal and child healthcare at certain locations, will all be staffed with doctors and pharmacists.

“We are doing this rebranding exercise as we want to approach healthcare holistically and we will upgrade the facilities of those clinics we retain but we don’t know how many will be retained yet,” said Dzulkefly.

1Malaysia clinics were started by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration and previously criticised for only having medical assistants and nurses.

He said viability assessments on all 346 of 1Malaysia clinics nationwide will be carried out ahead of the rebranding of the clinics to Klinik Komuniti.

“Situation reports” on the clinics were being carried out and those with low accessibility and small patient load may be axed, said Dzulkefly.

He noted that the annual running cost of each clinic currently was between RM3 million and RM4 million.

Dzulkefly also said the rebranding exercise would take between three and six months to complete.

“I will try to table this in the next Parliament session in July as an urgent need. We are also looking to use our existing funds to execute this,” he added.

He also said the aim was for all the clinics to treat chronic illnesses and carry out tests for non-communicable diseases.

Dzulkefly added that staff working at the current clinics would be absorbed by Klinik Komuniti.

On the quality of medicine dispensed by the clinics, Dzulkefly assured that only effective drugs will be given to patients.

“Moving forward, we will have proper medication even if they are generic. We will also treat chronic diseases and carry out screening,” he said.

“We are taking a preventive approach to healthcare. We will ensure the generic drug is the bio equivalent and has the same potency as the original.”

Ministry Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that some 1.8 million patients visited 1Malaysia clinics between January and March this year, and the ministry expected an increase after the upgrade.

“As we assess the clinics, we may reduce the operating hours to accommodate clinics with lower patient turnouts. Some have only 30 patients during a 12-hour shift and that’s not cost effective,” he said.

“We may opt to only open for service during peak hours where the reports show the need. We want to optimise the resources that we have.”