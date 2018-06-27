Ringgit ends lower versus US dollar on rate hike prospects

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0280/0310 against the US dollar compared with 4.0210/0250 recorded at the close yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on better demand for the greenback on expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0280/0310 against the US dollar compared with 4.0210/0250 recorded at the close yesterday.

A dealer said investors were confident that there would be more upside to the US dollar given that the US monetary policy was more hawkish than other central banks.

“The greenback firmed up today on expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local unit was also traded lower against a basket of currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9550/9577 from 2.9523/9569 at yesterday’s close and fell against the yen to 3.6655/6685 from 3.6634/6681.

The ringgit weakened against the British pound to 5.3230/3286 from 5.3198/3267 yesterday and was lower against the euro to 4.6886/6925 from 4.6881/6936 previously. — Bernama