MACC detain CEO of GLC for alleged misappropriation

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a chief executive officer of a government-linked company carrying the title ‘Datuk’ to assist with investigations into alleged misappropriation in awarding tenders of construction projects worth about RM300 million.

According to a source from the MACC, the 59-year-old man was believed to have abused his power to manipulate several ongoing construction projects to his benefit.

“The projects concerned had been awarded to contracting firms through the tender process, but due to some deliberately created issues, the contractors failed to implement them.

“The projects were then given to a replacement contracting firm believed to be of interest to the ‘Datuk’ involved, and the whole thing was suspected to have been planned from the very beginning,” he said.

The MACC source said the man was arrested at the company’s premises here at about noon.

It is learned that the MACC also conducted raids at three locations around the Klang Valley to obtain relevant documents.

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrest but declined to elaborate. — Bernama