Dzulkefly: I’m still waiting for my deputy minister

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has yet to receive confirmation from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on who will be his deputy minister.

Following Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye’s decision to turn down the position yesterday to pursue his career as a parliamentarian and heart surgeon, Dzulkefly said he had someone else in mind.

Dr Lee was slated as deputy in a leaked list of full Cabinet members yesterday, and he later confirmed his appointment but also his rejection of the offer.

“There is no press conference and no decision has been made on the position today. After Lee’s decision, I am still waiting for a deputy candidate who is also a doctor,” he told reporters here.

“I have a candidate in mind but I have yet to receive confirmation from Tun.”

Remaining Cabinet members are expected to be sworn in as ministers and deputy ministers on July 2 at Istana Negara.

Separately, Dzulkefly also said that his ministry will make public the report submitted by the inquiry committee over the fire that took place at the Sultan Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru two years ago.

This comes as the inquiry committee submitted its findings to the ministry on June 6 and requested that they be made public.