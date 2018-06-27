Despite cries for reform, Umno could stick with status quo

Many Umno members, despite the anger towards the leadership for losing the general election to a pact including nemesis DAP, are still unprepared for change. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — With just days to go until the Umno election, the main contenders for the presidency are on whirlwind tours to rally the support needed to head the country’s largest and oldest party.

Still reeling from its unprecedented general election defeat, Umno is also about to experience a crowded contest for the presidency vacated last month by Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The last time Umno saw a serious fight for the presidency was in 1987, when one of the current runners — Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah — challenged Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for control of the party.

The two men’s bitter contest split Umno in two and, after 11 members of Tengku Razaleigh’s defeated camp brought the matter to court, it killed the party entirely.

Dr Mahathir registered a replacement, but the party is officially called Umno Baru; the original from 1946 technically ended in 1988.

This time around, there are five people vying for the post. However, just three are considered serious contenders: Tengku Razaleigh, vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

The other two candidates — Bandar Tun Razak Umno division committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri Umno division member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaludin — are on the ballot, but are considered non-starters.

Another significant difference this time round is also the final prize for the eventual winner.

Previously, the presidency of Umno came attached with the prime minister’s post. Now, all the winner gets to be is federal Opposition leader.

Even that is not entirely sure. With Umno’s depleted strength now, its next president may not be able to command the confidence and respect of the Opposition bench, which includes many former allies that no longer appear to be in awe or fear of the party.

All this has not made the contest for Umno’s presidency any less fierce, however, and with just three days left to polling, the three main candidates are becoming increasingly vocal about their plans for the party’s survival and revival in a changed Malaysia.

Outsiders may question the eagerness to lead a party out of power and favour, but the eventual winner has the opportunity to permanently carve his name in history as the one who was able to drag Umno back on its feet and rally Malay support behind it once more.

It is also for this very reason that Umno members may go with the status quo instead of drastic reforms, despite knowing that business-as-usual was a major contributor to their general election defeat.

In the Malay psyche and its politics, it is nigh inconceivable to imagine the disappearance of Umno, the one and only Malay-based party that was born in the Johor Palace one day in 1946.

Notwithstanding its current fortunes, the party still has a unique place in the hearts of the Malays, especially the older and middle-aged generations who do not remember a time when they had been outside Umno’s patronage.

For them, the Malaysia of today is no longer what they knew from just over a month ago. To lean harder into this may simply be more than they are able to stomach.

Tengku Razaleigh and Khairy are touting openness and reform, including the latter floating the idea of opening up the party to non-Malays, but Umno members appear to be unreceptive for fear that liberalisation could open them up to outside influence and attacks.

Fundamentally, they are also uncomfortable with straying too far from Umno’s original cause and struggle.

For over 60 years, they have played “follow the leader”, an endeavour that had never failed them until May 9.

This culture is ingrained enough that it could work in Zahid the incumbent’s advantage, by virtue of his strong association with the existing leadership.

Zahid also represents the old style of leadership, one that is slow to respond and careful about how to tread, but one that members also know well.

Many Umno members, despite the anger towards the leadership for losing the general election to a pact including nemesis DAP, are still unprepared for change, much less the wholesale reforms envisioned by Khairy and Tengku Razaleigh.

Another sign that real change is not yet coming to Umno can be seen in how nearly half the 191 division chiefs retained their posts uncontested, despite the supposed clamour for new blood and reforms.

Come Saturday, the country will see if Umno’s 146,000 voting delegates will opt to throw tradition out of the window or stick with a formula that is familiar, even if it is no longer effective.