Foreign workers’ employment system: No room for abuse, Bestinet insists

Chief executive Ismail Mohd Noor explained that FWCMS was not a recruitment agency but a platform for source countries and Malaysian employers to use as a means to register foreign workers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Bestinet, the company that runs the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) to register foreign workers in Malaysia — has reiterated there was no way for cheating or human trafficking to occur through the online system.

Its chief executive Ismail Mohd Noor explained that FWCMS was not a recruitment agency but a platform for source countries and Malaysian employers to use as a means to register foreign workers.

“FWCMS is an online system for governments from another country and local employers to use to register foreign workers into the country.

“I would like to stress that there is no room for abuse through this system and also FWCMS is just a service provider to ease the process... we are no recruitment agency,” he told a news conference.

The Star had recently reported that a Bangladeshi businessman with the title of “Datuk Seri” had allegedly made RM2 billion over two years by tapping links with the Home Ministry to run a syndicate purportedly by trafficking his compatriots.

The report stated the FWCMS was operated by Bestinet that also charged RM305 for each foreign worker who is successfully recruited.

The firm, according to the news report, was also behind the FWCMS, currently used by the Immigration Department.

Bestinet has clarified that it only charged RM100, instead of RM305, to the source country for the recruitment of each foreign worker.