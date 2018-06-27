Now, Bukit Gantang MP quits Umno

Syed Abu Hussin’s decision to turn independent came on the heels of Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali’s resignation from the party on Sunday. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

BUKIT GANTANG, June 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) suffered another setback today when its Bukit Gantang MP announced his decision to resign from Umno to be an independent lawmaker effective Sunday (July 1).

Saying he had no plans to join other political parties, Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fusal said his decision stemmed from last weekend’s party election that saw two assemblymen — Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud and Jamilah Zakaria — fail to make it into the division line-up.

“They had potential. Their failure (to get elected) is a slap in the face for me,” he said.

Speaking at a news conference here today, Syed Abu Hussin said he had not planned to do so but was forced to make that decision.

“This is to give others the chance to lead the party here despite the 14th general election where Barisan Nasional managed to overcome the tsunami by winning all seats it contested after we lost in the past two elections,” he said.

“What is the message the grassroots are telling me? The assemblymen who were chosen by the people did not make it into the division line-up. I am disappointed with Bukit Gantang Umno,” he added.

With his decision to resign from the party with immediate effect, Syed Abu Hussin said he would hand over the division chief post to his deputy Mohd Kamaruddin Abu Bakar, who is also Kuala Sepetang assemblyman.

“I will concentrate on being a parliamentarian without the interruption of Umno politics,” he added.

Syed Abu Hussin said he had worked hard to put the party in order in the last five years.

“I cannot lead a fractured party where the machinery has been destroyed,” he added.

“Maybe the members want change so I will give way,” he said.

He added the division remained strong up until the May 9 general election.

“Problems started to crop up when party elections were announced,” he said.

Asked if he would join other parties if there are offers, Syed Abu Hussin said, “There may be offers but I do not think I will take them.”

He also said that he would continue with his service for the rakyat when asked he would go on roadshows to explain his decision to turn independent.

Syed Abu Hussin’s decision to turn independent came on the heels of Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali’s resignation from the party on Sunday.

In the 14th general election, Syed Abu Hussin won the Bukit Gantang seat with 4,089 majority.