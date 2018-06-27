Student commits suicide with stolen pistol in Subang Jaya college toilet

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — A student found dead in the toilet of a private college in Subang Jaya yesterday, shot himself with a stolen pistol, police said today.

The Star Online reported Subang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohammad Azlin Sadari as saying the 19-year-old allegedly stole the weapon from a shooting club of which he had been a member since 2015.

The theft is understood to have occurred a few hours before the student’s body was discovered by a cleaner at 5.56pm yesterday.

The pistol was found beside him.

Mohammad Azlin added that the student’s father told police that his son had been battling depression for about a year.

The deceased had been enrolled in a quantity surveying course at the college for about 10 months, he added.

Mohammad Azlin said the case had been classified as a sudden death.