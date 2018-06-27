TA Securities: US-China trade war could drag FBM KLCI to 1,580 points

It is likely the FBM KLCI year-end target would remain at 1,780 points. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI ( FBM KLCI) could be dragged as low as 1,580 points, or even lower, should the United States impose tariffs on an additional US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

TA Securities Holdings Bhd Research Senior Vice-President Kaladher Govindan said the US move would encourage more fund outflow from regional markets and Bursa Malaysia could follow suit.

However, he reaffirmed that the year-end target would remain at 1,780 points based on a price earnings ratio of 15.5 times.

“Our overview is that US President Donald Trump will stop after imposing tariffs on US$50 billion worth of goods from China and would not proceed with the second tranche of tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese imports,” he told reporters after TA Enterprise Bhd and TA Global Bhd’s annual general meetings here today.

Kaladher believed the world’s two biggest economies would hold discussions over the issue after the first round of tariff is imposed on US$50 billion worth of Chinese goods and the US was unlikely to impose further tariffs.

“This is because the US economy has almost full employment rate, with the unemployment level standing at about 3.5-3.6 per cent,” he said.

He said the more tariffs slapped on China’s imports could possibly result in recession in the US at end-2019, as the country itself had no additional capacity to have their own in-house production.

“If China stopped exporting their goods to the US, the US still have to import from some other countries, otherwise it will lead to higher inflation due to the increase of resources prices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kaladher brushed off the notion that the recent fund withdrawal from the local equity market was due to the policy uncertainties under the new government.

“The government is not new in governing, they have been there before.

“Plus, they have reassured that they will be business and investor-friendly, and they would take measures to achieve the deficit target of 2.8 per cent,” he said. — Bernama