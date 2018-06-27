Power partially cut off to Sabah’s biggest mall after failing to pay RM9.3m electricity bill

1Borneo Hypermall is said to have an unpaid electricity bill of RM9.3 million. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Sabah’s biggest shopping mall saw its power supply partially switched off today, after it reportedly failed to pay a RM 9.3 million electricity bill.

The Star Online reported today that the power supply to 1Borneo Hypermall was partially cut by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd this morning.

Quoting a source, the portal said the power was cut off in the early morning before mall operations began.

However, the lights remained on, reportedly for the “sake of the shop tenants and employees”.

According to previous reports, the RM 9.3 million bill had been outstanding for over a year.

In a statement, SESB claimed the mall had been given enough time to pay the bill.

Now, it appears that the air conditioning will only be turned on again if the mall’s management settles a previously-agreed minimum fee of less than RM1 million.

The Star Online said another portal had reported that the mall management was unhappy after the matter was made public, saying it had tarnished the mall’s image.