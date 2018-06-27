Ministry says limited-edition ‘Malaysia’ number plates available via e-bidding

The limited-edition special registration number plates will be released in conjunction with this year’s Merdeka Day celebration. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will conduct via e-bidding its tender for limited-edition special registration number plates in conjunction with this year’s Merdeka Day celebration, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

Loke said a local IT company has offered its services for the pilot project after the ministry planned to use the conventional way of manual bidding.

“The company approached the ministry and volunteered to take on the project as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative, to which we agreed on the condition that there was no fee involvement,” he said after the ministry’s post-Cabinet meeting today.

However, the bidding scheduled to take place from July 2 has been postponed to August 1 to facilitate system calibration and a test run for the online e-bidding programme.

Loke added the minimum bidding amount for the vehicle registration numbers of Malaysia 1 up to Malaysia 9999 will be announced next week.

