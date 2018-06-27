Iran says would be impossible to cut its oil from market “easily” as demanded by US, says Tasnim

Iran could face massive US-driven oil sanctions. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, June 27 — Cutting Iran’s oil from the global market could not take place easily and in a few months as demanded by the United Sates, an Iranian oil official told the semi-official Tasnim news agency today.

“Iran exports a total amount of 2.5 million barrel per day of crude and condensate and eliminating it easily and in a period of a few months is impossible,” the official said.

The United States demanded all countries stop imports of Iranian oil from November, a State Department official said yesterday. — Reuters