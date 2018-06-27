Wisma Putra: Dr M visiting Indonesia to boost ties

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first bilateral visit to Indonesia from tomorrow till Friday will strengthen ties between the neighbouring countries, Wisma Putra said today.

Wisma Putra also said the visit will allow Malaysia to highlight some of the newly elected Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s policies, as well as its stance on some issues.

“The visit will provide a platform for the two leaders to further strengthen the bilateral relations and cooperation of both countries. It would also allow Malaysia to highlight the government’s latest policies and its stand particularly on issues of mutual benefits.

“Furthermore, both leaders would have the opportunity to exchange views on regional and global issues that are of common interest to both countries,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s statement said.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Jakarta will also host a luncheon for the Malaysian delegation.

The 92-year-old prime minister will have a session with the Malaysian community in Jakarta too.

This will be Dr Mahathir’s first bilateral visit to a South-east Asian country after assuming the role of prime minister for the second time on May 10, 2018.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Indonesia is Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner globally and third largest trading partner in Asean after Singapore and Thailand.

“In 2017, total bilateral trade was recorded at RM72.63 billion (US$16.89), an increase of 22 per cent in comparison with 2016,” Wisma Putra said.