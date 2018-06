Rustam will resign from the board, effective June 25, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Perbadanan Usahawanan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam will resign from the board, effective June 25, 2018, after assuming the position on August 1, 2013.

“Datuk Jamelah A. Bakar and Datuk Hasbullah Wa Daud will also step down as PUNB board members on the same date,” said a statement from PUNB. — Bernama