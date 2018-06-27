Minister: Details on e-hailing regulation to be announced next month

Loke said the government will not put a stop to the e-hailing industry as it was impossible to do so, and urged the public, especially taxi operators to be patient. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — The government is committed to implementing regulations to level the playing field among e-hailing companies and taxi operators in the country, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

“There are rules and regulations that have to be followed by the e-hailing industry which we will announce hopefully in mid-July after they are finalised,” he said after the ministry’s post-Cabinet meeting today.

However, Loke said the government will not put a stop to the e-hailing industry as it was impossible to do so, and urged the public, especially taxi operators to be patient.

MORE TO COME