July 6 fixed for case management of Tasek Gelugor election petition

A voter casts his ballot at a polling centre in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, June 27 — The High Court today fixed July 6 for the case management of the election petition for the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency filed by the Penang Pertubuhan Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) candidate, Marzuki Yahya, to challenge the election results.

High Court deputy registrar Mohd Azhar Hamzah set the date after the case was fixed for case management today before him.

Counsel Azlina Mehtab, who represented Marzuki, told reporters that the petition would be heard before High Court judge Datuk Hashim Hamzah.

On June 12, Marzuki who is also Penang PPBM chairman, filed the petition and named Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate who won the seat Datuk Shabudin Yahaya as the first repondent, returning officer for Tasek Gelugor (second respondent) and Malaysian Election Commission as third respondent.

In his application, Marzuki petitioned that a by-election for the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat be held.

Marzuki also wanted a recounting of the votes in accordance to the Elections (Conduct of Elections) Regulations 1981, whereby the candidate is entitled to request for a recount when the result was a mere difference of four per cent.

In the 14th general election on May 9, Marzuki who contested under the PKR ticket lost to Shabudin with only a majority of 81 votes. Marzuki obtained 18,466 votes against Shabudin (18,547) while PAS candidate, Rizal Hafiz Ruslan garnered 14,891 votes. — Bernama