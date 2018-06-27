Rosmah’s crowning glory? After 1MDB raids, tiaras are all the rage

Tiaras for every occasion? And then some. — Imgur pic

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Malaysians dealt, in the best way possible, with the police’s astounding announcement that valuables seized from residences linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak amounted to RM1.1 billion— with humour.

As updates on the value of the “largest police seizure in Malaysian history” were reported, Malaysians took to witty quips on social media, proving that laughter is indeed the best way to deal with the jaw-dropping allegations.

A new addition to the list of items for many were 14 tiaras that caught public attention and sparked the imagination of many.

The question of why there would be tiaras was a topic on its own.

Rosmah with tiara be like : pic.twitter.com/UP4i2pSw3k — ششششششششش (@syyaaaaa) June 27, 2018

14 tiaras for 14 states. One tiara for each. Cause Rosmah knew she was Queen. — Faizal Hamssin (@faizalhamssin) June 27, 2018

After all, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has never been photographed wearing a tiara.

I try google Rosmah with Tiara but this picture pop up, 😂 pic.twitter.com/kkQKOe1l7X — Rpragupa (@baikragu) June 27, 2018

I only have one question. What did she do with those Tiaras? #najibrazak #rosmah #tiara — Smitac Toe (@Smitach2) June 27, 2018

There was speculation of when she would actually don one.

Followed by intense discussions of whether they were actually hers.

The 'best' part.... Rosmah TIDAK terlibat. Habis tu takkan Najib yg pakai cincin, gelang, rantai dan tiara tu... — jaksrmd (@jaksrmd) June 27, 2018

Sebenarnya tiara tu bukan rosmah punya... pic.twitter.com/DkS7191qZd — bby Shahrin (@abbyshahrin) June 27, 2018

Tiara tu takkan Najib pulak pakai mestilah Rosmah unless Najib Drag Queen — Adden (@addenisme) June 27, 2018

Then there were those who didn’t quite get it right with another kind of ‘Tiara’ in mind.

Bagus Rosmah support Proton. Banyak kot dia beli tiara ni. pic.twitter.com/ruNsKOiZJw — Awan ☁️ #teamrayashahalam (@Adbshukrie) June 27, 2018

14 TIARAS?????????? THAT'S LIKE EVERY SINGLE PROTON TIARA IN EXISTENCE https://t.co/ZsUWQpd4Ai — alwinhimself (@alwinhimself) June 27, 2018

I also wanna buy 14 Tiaras lah. pic.twitter.com/YDcV9jkLGr — Paul Tan (@paultantk) June 27, 2018

So are tiaras set to become the latest fashion fad after this?