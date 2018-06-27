Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Rosmah’s crowning glory? After 1MDB raids, tiaras are all the rage

Published 17 minutes ago on 27 June 2018

By Joe Lee

Tiaras for every occasion? And then some. — Imgur pic
Tiaras for every occasion? And then some. — Imgur pic

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Malaysians dealt, in the best way possible, with the police’s astounding announcement that valuables seized from residences linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak amounted to RM1.1 billion— with humour.

As updates on the value of the “largest police seizure in Malaysian history” were reported, Malaysians took to witty quips on social media, proving that laughter is indeed the best way to deal with the jaw-dropping allegations.

A new addition to the list of items for many were 14 tiaras that caught public attention and sparked the imagination of many.

The question of why there would be tiaras was a topic on its own.

After all, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has never been photographed wearing a tiara.

There was speculation of when she would actually don one.

Followed by intense discussions of whether they were actually hers.

Then there were those who didn’t quite get it right with another kind of ‘Tiara’ in mind.

So are tiaras set to become the latest fashion fad after this?

Related Articles

In Malaysia

Up Next

Loading...