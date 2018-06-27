Bagan Serai MP snubs Umno’s demand for his resignation

Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali says he has no plans to resign as a parliamentarian after leaving Umno. — Picture Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 27 — Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said he will not heed his former Umno colleagues’ call for him to resign following his departure from the Malay nationalist party.

After leaving Umno four days ago, former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Bagan Serai division chief Datuk Sham Mat Sahat both challenged him to resign.

However, Dr Noor Azmi said he was no longer answerable to Umno.

“I am an independent elected representative and there is no reason for me to resign,” the medical doctor said when contacted by Malay Mail.

He also noted that both Zambry and Sham did not respond to calls for the Perak assembly to be dissolved following the 2009 crisis.

Noting that Barisan Nasional (BN) also gained power through defections, he asked why both men did not then tell the defectors to also quit.

“The three defections allowed Zambry to become mentri besar and Sham to be in government. I don’t recall them asking those assemblymen to resign.

“What happened? Why weren’t they asked to resign? It doesn’t seem right to me.”

Dr Noor Azmi said he would continue working hard for his constituents as an independent, adding that he was open to joining other parties if they welcomed him.

Aside from being their elected representative, Dr Noor Azmi said he had also served the constituency as a physician for 25 years.

He insisted being an independent lawmaker would not prevent him from effectively representing Bagan Serai.

“It doesn’t matter which party it is. If the policy is good, I will support it and if it is bad I will be against it.”

Among Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, Amanah has said it will not accept him into the coalition.

Perak Umno has been attacking Dr Noor Azmi since his decision to quit. He responded by saying he had been frozen out by the party since 2013.

Bagan Serai Umno division chief Sham insisted this was Dr Noor Azmi’s own doing.

Sham also insisted the Bagan Serai MP should resign.

“He won under the BN and Umno symbol, not because of his popularity. On principle, he should step down because a lot of people are unhappy with what he has done,” said Sham.

He also claimed Umno would be able to win the resulting by-election.