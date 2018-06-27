Rafizi seeks to withdraw case on Tabung Haji

Rafizi will submit a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers to have the case against him withdrawn. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli who allegedly published an article containing accusations against Tabung Haji, will submit a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to have the case against him withdrawn.

Counsel Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha who is representing Mohd Rafizi, said he would send the representation as soon as possible for consideration by the AGC to review the case and to withdraw the charge against his client.

Nik Zarith brought up the matter during the case management before Magistrate Umzarul An-Nur Umar today. Also present was deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan.

The court also fixed July 30 for the prosecution and defence to submit their respective written submissions while August 28, was set as the date for decision at the end of the prosecution’s case.

The court had earlier heard the testimony of three prosecution witnesses during the hearing of the case which began January 4, 2018.

Mohd Rafizi, the former Member of Parliament for Pandan, allegedly posted an article titled ‘Financial Analysis of Tabung Haji 2009-2015’ in his Facebook account Rafizi Ramli dated Feb 9, 2016. The posting contained accusations against the Tabung Haji Board which could ruin the good name of the corporation.

He was charged with committing the offence under Section 500 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years, or fine or both, upon conviction. — Bernama