Umno members claim Guan Eng breached Constitution with Chinese press release

KLCC Umno branch chief Datuk Seri Dzulkarnain Taib (centre) and other Umno members display the police report lodged against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Umno members lodged a police report today against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, accusing the DAP leader of violating the Federal Constitution by issuing a press statement in Chinese.

Umno KLCC branch information chief Alexandra Anak Perangka claimed that Lim’s press release, which was a Chinese translation that accompanied Bahasa Malaysia and English versions, contravened Article 152(1) and Article 152(6) of the Federal Constitution.

“We view this matter very seriously as it is not just an administrative oversight, but a breach of the Constitution which is the supreme law of the land,” said Datuk Seri Dzulkarnain Taib, who is the Umno KLCC branch chief.

Article 152(1) states that the national language is the Malay language and it must be used for official purposes, while Article 152(6) defines “official purposes” as purposes of the federal or state government, or a public authority.

“When Guan Eng took the oath of office, he promised to protect the Constitution,” said Dzulkarnain.

He also voiced his disappointment with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, whom he claimed had let Lim off the hook very lightly.

He also said that as a senior lawmaker, Lim was very aware of the sovereignty of the Malay language and its status.

Dzulkarnain called for Lim’s resignation.

He also suggested that the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Chief Secretary to the Government conduct courses for the new Cabinet ministers on the position of the Malay language.

Lim was first criticised when he issued a media statement on the Tun Razak Exchange project last Thursday in Bahasa Malaysia, English and Chinese.

He earned further brickbats when he issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday, only in Chinese, to defend the initial trilingual release.