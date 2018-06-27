National Language Act 1963/67 allows for use of translation — Puthan Perumal

JUNE 27 — While there is much debate on whether the Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng should continue issuing ministerial statements in Mandarin, perhaps we have overlooked the National Language Acts 1963/67.

Section 3 of the said Acts state:-

“Use of Translation

Nothing in this Act shall affect the right of the Federal Government or the Government of any State to use any translation of official documents or communications in any other language for such purposes as may be deemed necessary in the public interest.”

I think the abovementioned section is pretty straightforward and easy to understand, unless of course someone wants it to be translated.

If the finance ministry feels that it is in the public interest to have a ministerial statement be translated in Mandarin, Section 3 of the said Acts clearly and expressly allows for it.

The word “communications” clearly included press release or ministerial statements.

This use of "translation" should not be confused with the use of the national language itself. I think therein lies the unnecessary confusion.

Section 2 of the said Acts clearly states:-

“National language to be used for official purposes

Save as provided in this Act and subject to the safeguards contained in Article 152(1) of the Constitution relating to any other language and the language of any other community in Malaysia, the national language shall be used for official purposes.”

What this means is the national language must be used for official purposes. There is no dispute on that.

But Section 3 of the said Acts allows for the use of a translation in any other language of official documents or communications.

It is quite simple actually. There is no issue here.

Article 152(1) of the Federal Constitution clearly states that the national language shall be the Malay language and no person shall be prohibited or prevented from using any other language other wise than for official purposes.

The Federal Constitution does not prohibit or prevent the use of a translation of the national language. Our Parliament has allowed for it by enacting Section 3 of the National Language Acts 1963/67.

