Bursa retreats at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Bursa Malaysia retreated at mid-afternoon as profit-taking emerged in selected heavyweight stocks, dealers said.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.26 points weaker at 1,672.94 from yestereday’s close of 1,675.86.

The index opened 1.62 points lower at 1,674.24.

Sentiment remained cautious with losers outpacing gainers 459 to 263 with 367 counters unchanged, 834 untraded and 92 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.21 billion units valued at RM937.64 million.

A dealer said the trade war concern was continuously driving volatility in the local bourse as well as its regional peers.

On heavyweights, Maybank gave up 14 sen to RM8.86, Public Bank rose 20 sen to RM23.10, Tenaga shed two sen to RM13.82, CIMB bagged four sen to RM5.43 and IHH climbed three sen to RM6.00.

Petronas Chemicals added five sen to RM8.46 helped by improved global oil prices.

Among actives, Sapura Energy eased one sen to 64 sen, Borneo Oil was flat at seven sen and Barakah was down 2.5 sen to 12 sen.

The FBM Emas Index eased 21.24 points to 11,836.21 and the FBM70 was 16.31 points weaker at 14,465.83.

The FBMT100 Index fell 18.52 points to 11,628.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 34.97 points to 11,952.86. The FBM Ace Index gave up 43.96 points to 5,095.61.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bucked the trend by increasing 15.65 points to 16,532.14 and the Plantation Index recovered 3.72 points to 7,534.26 but the Industrial Index declined 16.70 points to 3,100.65. — Bernama