Academic moots religious advisory council to oversee reforms

UKM researcher Mohd Faizal Musa (Faisal Tehrani) speaks to reporters at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia fellow researcher Mohd Faizal Musa called today for the formation of a National Religious Advisory Council to oversee reforms in religious institutions.

Faizal, also known as Faisal Tehrani, said the proposed Council, however, was not meant to replace the role of the Islamic Religious Development Department (Jakim), which is currently being reviewed by the Pakatan Harapan government.

“This is just one of the suggestions to improve the existing system. There is a need to have a Religious Advisory Council so that they would be able to oversee reforms.

“We want the newly-proposed body to have a fair representation from all quarters — prominent scholars, academics, sociologists and theologists, among others,” he told reporters when met at Ilham Tower lobby today.

Faizal refused to divulge other recommendations that he submitted to the Council of Eminent Persons today, but said the response from the Tun Daim Zainuddin-led panel was “really positive.”

In a 30-minute meeting today, the popular author and playwright also spoke about the ban imposed by the previous Barisan Nasional administration on seven of his books, including Perempuan Nan Bercinta and Karbala.

Faizal, however, did not explain if the bans would be lifted under the new government helmed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In 2015, his book Sebongkah Batu di Kuala Berang was banned for allegedly promoting Shia Islam and for being prejudicial to public order.

Last year, his latest book “Bagaimana Anyss Naik Ke Langit”, which discussed the plight of the Penan tribe in Sarawak, was shunned by booksellers.

He had previously quipped, “It is lonely to be banned.”