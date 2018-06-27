Time for Umno’s next generation to rise, says Ku Li

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah speaks during a press conference at Safira Country Club in Bandar Seberang Perai June 28, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, June 27 — Umno must urgently develop its youth leaders for the party’s continued survival, said Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The Umno presidential candidate popularly known as Ku Li noted that the party lacked depth in its current leadership as few were being groomed behind them.

“We need continuation and to have continuation, we need young leaders to bring the party into the future,” he said during a meeting session with Penang Umno leaders here.

He said older leaders must give way to the young, both men and women, and not necessarily just to meet a set quota.

“Why have a quota? Let it be open, as long as the leader has potential and is able, it can be 80 per cent, just give it to them,” he said.

The 81-year-old Umno stalwart urged party veterans not to overstay their welcome by refusing to make way for the next generation of leaders.

Ku Li also claimed he will hold the Umno presidency for a single term if elected, and would pass on the baton for another to continue Umno’s struggle.

“We need young blood for the continuation of the party. As it is, we don’t have leaders. Look at Perak, look at Johor, even we had a hard time looking for a mentri besar for Pahang,” he said.

The Kelantan prince added himself to the list, and told the party that it should not count on him to keep leading the party in the event he is made president.

“I am just a stop-gap measure so we need to build people quickly,” he said.

Umno must swiftly restore itself so that it can help steady Barisan Nasional (BN), which has lost all but its three mainstays.

Ku Li also said members no longer have faith in Umno, which he described as directionless and leaderless.

He also said one of the first things he would do as president is direct Umno, down to the branch level, to apologise publicly for its failings, saying these caused the public to reject the party.

Ku Li reiterated that he would contact former BN parties to learn why they left, and insisted that the coalition remained relevant despite losing most of its members.

“We need to ready ourselves, to get the party together, to make it a strong force so that if there is a need for a change in government, we make sure we are there to take over,” he said.

The Gua Musang MP will be in a five-cornered fight for the presidential post, with his main rivals being vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Umno party polls will be held on Saturday.