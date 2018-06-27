Tangga Batu Umno division wants former Melaka CM Idris Haron out

Tangga Batu Umno division deputy chief Datuk Abu Bakar said former Melaka chief minister Idris Haron (pic) should take full responsibility as all decisions related to the GE14 including the selection of candidates. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 27 —Tangga Batu Umno division committee members are appealing to the Umno central leadership to disqualify its division head Datuk Seri Idris Haron from defending his position for allegedly using money to win support from delegates in the June 30 party polls.

Tangga Batu Umno division deputy chief Datuk Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah said Idris was alleged to have offered a RM1,000 monthly allowance and a cow each year for a branch supporting the former Chief Minister’s manifesto, in an effort to defend his position.

He said the offer was detected via WhatsApp over the past week and this was even brought out by Idris in his campaign and the matter has spread through the grapevine among Tangga Batu Umno delegates.

“This is in violation of Article 5 of the Umno Constitution read together with Article 5.1.1 and Article 5.1.2 which clearly state that party members are prohibited from engaging in financial resources during the polling process .

“In addition, it reflects badly on a division chief, more so when it involves someone who has been a division leader for 10 years as he should understand the rules,” he said at a press conference here, last night.

Also present were Tangga Batu Umno vice-chief Datuk Sazali Muhamad Din and members of the division as well as Idris’ contender for the Tangga Batu division chief position, Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

Elaborating Abu Bakar said the appeal would be made through a letter of protest signed by 19 of the Tangga Batu Umno division committee members which would be delivered together with evidence gathered to Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today.

On Idris’s allegation that there was a conspiracy to bring down his political career, Abu Bakar said the action by the Tangga Batu Umno division committee was justified as it was based on achievements and decisions made by Idris as Melaka Umno liaison chairman which had led to Umno and Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the 14th general election (GE 14).

He added that as an experienced division chief, Idris should be aware that in any election process leaders come and go, and in this situation they wanted to oust him for his wrong doings which had led to Melaka Umno’s major defeat in GE14.

Abu Bakar said Idris should take full responsibility as all decisions related to the GE14 including the selection of candidates, especially for the Tangga Batu division were made by him, without discussions with the committee members and to date, no discussions or meetings were held with delegates or committee members to identify the causes of defeat and to recoup. — Bernama