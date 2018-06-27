Why off-site counting? Because we’ve never seized so much before, say ‘shocked’ police

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Investigators were forced to count and appraise valuables seized from residences linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the largest police seizure in Malaysian history was simply too “big” to tally on location, said Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh.

The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director told a press conference today that while counting is procedurally conducted at the sites of the seizures, the thousands of items confiscated made it impractical to do so.

In the event at Bukit Aman where he revealed the final valuation of cash, designer handbags, jewellery and luxury items to be RM 1.1 billion, Amar also said police had to consider other factors to avoid compromising their investigation.

“This is definitely a shock to the police. We’ve never seen such a raid in Malaysia before.

“We usually count on the spot but if the numbers are looking too big, we have to look into the lack of logistic support such as air-cons, chairs and the need of experts to sit through the time staking process.

Amar said he then made an executive decision to transport the entire haul to a safe location where investigators and appraisers could continue their work without putting the larger operation at risk.

The senior police official said his men laboured from May 21 to 24 and through the Hari Raya holidays to completely count and verify the authenticity of all the seized items.

“We had to take time as we had to be careful,” he explained.

