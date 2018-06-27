The breakdown: 12,000 pieces of jewellery and other luxe goods seized from Najib’s properties

Datuk Seri Amar Singh displays photos of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — It took police 16 days to count over 12,000 pieces of jewellery impounded from several properties spread through the Klang Valley that have been linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as part of ongoing investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh told a news conference here today that the gems alone have been appraised to cost RM440 million, but their market value is estimated at between RM660 million and RM880 million.

Amar said the single most expensive piece of jewellery was a yellow and gold necklace valued at RM6.4 million.

“The market price of this particular necklace is another 50 to 100 per cent more according to experts,” he said.

He said police seized 567 handbags from 37 high end brands. They included names that are now quite familiar to Malaysians, like Hermes, Prada, Channel and one luxury bespoke brand that does not simply open its doors to just anyone, Bijan.

“It took us eight days to count the bags. There were more than 37 brands.

“We can only gauge the value for the Hermes bags so far which is RM51.3 million. The custom made Bijan bags, some were valued at RM1.6 million.

“The others bags will take time as we need more experts on it,” Amar said.

He said of the total seized items, the ones with the highest value were from the handbags.

“There were no fakes, but there were very good copies, but still expensive,” he told reporters when asked if all of the items were originals.

Police also seized time pieces from over 100 high end brands that included Paul Picot, Rolex, Richard Mille, all of which had a total value of RM78 million.

The haul did not end there. Even the 234 pairs of sunglasses seized were from luxury labels like Versace, Gucci and Cartier and they amounted to RM374,000.

Here’s an itemised list of the luxury goods seized: