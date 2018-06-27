Bursa marginally higher at mid-day

On the local bourse, among oil and gas-related stocks, Petronas Chemicals rose five sen to RM8.46, Petronas Gas was flat at RM17.30 and Petronas Dagangan was up 10 sen to RM24.52. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally higher at midday in striving to stay positive amid continuous global trade tensions, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.48 of-a-point better at 1,676.34 from yesterday’s close of 1,675.86.

The index opened 1.62 points lower at 1,674.24 and moved between 1,674.24 and 1,681.44 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 370 to 276, while 347 counters were unchanged, 930 untraded and 93 others suspended.

Volume stood at 882.06 million units valued at RM667.38 million.

Maybank IB Research said recovery in oil prices along with positive overnight US markets, is likely to lift sentiment today, with bargain hunting activities also picking up.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,670 and 1,720 today. Downside supports are at 1,650 and 1,630,” it said in a research note.

On the local bourse, among oil and gas-related stocks, Petronas Chemicals rose five sen to RM8.46, Petronas Gas was flat at RM17.30 and Petronas Dagangan was up 10 sen to RM24.52.

For other heavyweights, Maybank gave up 11 sen to RM8.89, Public Bank rose 20 sen to RM23.10, Tenaga was two sen lower at RM13.82, CIMB bagged five sen to RM5.44 and IHH climbed three sen to RM6.00.

Among actives, Sapura Energy was flat at 65 sen, Borneo Oil bagged half-a-sen to 7.5 sen and Barakah was down 1.5 sen to 13 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 2.01 points to 11,859.46 and the FBM70 was 4.57 points better at 14,486.71.

The FBMT100 Index gained 3.40 points to 11,650.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 4.60 points to 11,983.23. The FBM Ace Index gave up 19.01 points to 5,120.56.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 19.74 points to 16,536.23 and the Plantation Index recovered 5.30 points to 7,535.84. But, the Industrial Index declined 11.94 points to 3,105.40. — Bernama