Most SE Asia stock rise; Philippines, Thailand top gainers

BENGALURU, June 27 — Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose today, with the Philippines extending its recovery, as Wall Street’s gains assuaged investor worries over a global equity sell-off and trade uncertainties.

US stocks found their footing overnight, helped by gains in the energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors after a sharp sell-off a day earlier on spiralling global trade tensions.[.N]

“A minor recovery in the US is a welcome development for most stocks in the region,” said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc.

Philippine stocks jumped as much as 1.5 per cent, recouping the losses at the start of the week.

“Apart from bargain-hunting, there is also the traditional window-dressing before the quarter-end, so that has inspired some buying appetite on select stocks,” Cruz said.

Real estate company Ayala Land rose more than 2 per cent, while another market heavyweight SM Investments Corp gained nearly 4 per cent.

However, Cruz said further headwinds were expected for the Philippine market, particularly from global trade tensions as well as a weaker peso.

Thai markets also rose, with energy stocks taking the lead as oil and gas explorer PTT PCL rose more than 1 per cent on stronger oil prices.

The stock was the biggest boost to the benchmark index.

Oil prices firmed following supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after US officials told oil importers to stop buying Iranian crude from November. [O/R]

Indonesian stocks firmed about 0.5 per cent with energy and telecom companies posting strong gains.

Coal miner Bayan Resources jumped 18 per cent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose more than 1 per cent.

The index of the region’s 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.2 per cent. — Reuters