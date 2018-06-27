Government post? Rafizi says wants to try being entrepreneur instead

Former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli could not contest the 14th general election because of a previous conviction under the Official Secrets Act. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli said he planned to venture into business to show it was possible to prosper without government contracts, repeating his insistence he was not interested in obtaining an official post in Putrajaya.

In a series of tweets today, the former Pandan MP also said he did not want to be placed in government-linked agencies and corporations.

“I want to work on my own business and go through the ups and downs of being an entrepreneur. This has always been my ambition,” he said.

Rafizi could not contest the 14th general election because of a previous conviction under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

He noted that entrepreneurship would be the next step of his personal journey, which already included a stint at state oil firm Petronas before he joined PKR.

“It is time for me to prove I can run my own business,” he added.

Prior to the election, Rafizi had focussed on his Invoke think tank, which was among the few that predicted a Pakatan Harapan victory in the 14th general election.

He explained that successfully running a business was significantly more profitable than working for someone else.

“A position in government, if you are not corrupt, maybe is worth RM40,000 a month. I have earned such money before when I was younger,” he said.

He said even a small business, if successful, could be more rewarding than that.

Rafizi said he will venture into machine learning applications that is currently trendy among tech circles, and not a Turkish delight store that he clarified was his plan when he had been a student.