Police to call on Najib, Rosmah and their ‘gift givers’ next in 1MDB probe

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their alleged “gift givers” will be called in soon for police questioning as investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal ramps up.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh said it is the next step for the police after the force concluded its appraisal of items seized from several properties in the Klang Valley that have been linked to the former prime minister.

“They will be investigated and we will also call their alleged gift givers for a statement to be recorded,” he told a news conference here today.

Amar said to date statements have been recorded from 30 different individuals.

