Bursa higher at mid-morning

— Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning, supported by buying interest in selected heavyweights, while tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street, dealers said.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.31 points firmer at 1,678.18 from Tuesday’s close of 1,675.86.

The index opened 1.62 points lower at 1,674.24.

On the broader market, gainers marginally led losers 278 to 271, while 304 counters were unchanged, 1,070 untraded and 92 others suspended.

Volume stood at 661.87 million units valued at RM416.58 million.

A dealer said, however, uncertainties over US trade policy continued to influence market sentiment on Asian markets.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank gave up four sen to RM8.96, Public Bank rose 20 sen to RM23.10, Tenaga was two sen lower at RM13.82, with Petronas Chemicals rising three sen to RM8.44 and CIMB recovering six sen to RM5.45.

Among actives, Borneo Oil bagged half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, Sapura Energy improved one sen to 66 sen and Barakah was down one sen to 13.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 13.97 points to 11,871.43 and the FBM70 was 14.69 points better at 14,496.83.

The FBMT100 Index advanced 15.02 points to 11,662.29 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slightly gained 0.01 of-a-point to 11,987.84.

The FBM Ace Index was up 15.45 points to 5,155.02.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 51.50 points to 16,567.99 and the Plantation Index recovered 9.88 points to 7,540.42. But, the Industrial Index lost 9.07 points to 3,108.28. — Bernama