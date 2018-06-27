Khairy pledges autonomy for Sabah Umno if he wins presidency

Khairy Jamaluddin said claims by certain quarters that Umno in Sabah was no longer relevant was inaccurate. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, June 27 — “Sabah Umno is still relevant, but it has to be modified and strengthened in facing the next general election,” says Umno presidency candidate Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said claims by certain quarters that Umno in Sabah was no longer relevant was inaccurate, as several party members were still attending the delegates’ meeting held in Sabah and had remained loyal to the party.

“Sabah Umno is still relevant, but we need to improve on its relevance. As such, as a presidency candidate I have brought a manifesto specially for Sabah Umno.

“I will use the Sabah Umno autonomous approach so that the party is not seen to be under the grip of Umno Central as we want to give Sabahans the confidence that Sabah Umno is for the people here,” he told reporters after meeting with Sabah Umno leaders and members here, last night.

The former Umno Youth chief said Sabah Umno’s autonomy, presented to the Sabah delegates, included the election of Sabah Umno liaison chairman to be determined by party members in the state, without intervention of the Umno’s central committee.

“The same goes with disciplinary matters and selection of candidates who are going to contest in the general election. We want these to be decided by the respective divisions because only party members in the division know what is best for them,” he said. — Bernama