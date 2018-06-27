Najib’s car leaves KL home as police announce value of items seized in 1MDB raids

A white Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV, believed to be Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s, is seen leaving the former prime minister’s residence at Taman Duta in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The white Toyota Vellfire MPV frequently used by Datuk Seri Najib Razak was seen leaving the former prime minister’s mansion at Jalan Langgak Duta this morning under police escort.

One police motorcycle outrider was seen arriving at the house about 10.30am and escorted the car out some 45 minutes later at 11.15am. It is unknown if Najib was inside the Vellfire with its heavily tinted windows.

One other car, believed to be an unmarked police patrol vehicle, exited from the house compound the same time.

Their destination is unknown.

About 20 media personnel have been camping outside Najib’s home since Thursday night through this morning amid speculation of his arrest, apparently fuelled by advanced notice of a press conference today by Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh on the appraised value of items seized from properties linked to the ex-PM who is under a corruption investigation on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor have both denied wrongdoing but have had their statements recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission a few weeks ago.

Najib had been summoned to explain the transfer of RM42 million into his personal account.

The transfers were believed to be missing funds from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

On May 18, CCID officers raided three units at Pavilion Residences linked to Najib and Rosmah, and their home on Jalan Langgak Duta in Taman Duta.

The raids resulted in a massive haul of 284 boxes filled with designer handbags as well as 72 luggage bags filled with watches, jewellery, gold bars and hard cash in various currencies.

Police concluded that the final count of cash contained in 35 bags was a whopping RM114 million in 26 different currencies. Another half a million in cash was recovered from Najib’s home.