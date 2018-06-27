In final count, police say RM1.1b in cash, handbags, gems seized form Najib’s properties

Datuk Seri Amar Singh shows pictures of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Police announced today the total value of cash, jewellery, luxury watches and handbags from premises linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak stood at a whopping market value of RM1.1 billion.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh said the total cash seized on May 18 were RM114.5 million.

He said the appraised value of the luxe watches, handbags, diamonds and other jewellery alone to be at a cost price of RM440 million while the market price is between RM660 million to RM880 million.

“Experts says the market price is valued 50 to 100 per cent more. This includes workmanship cost , initial labour charges , design makers and others,” he told a news conference here.

Police officers show pictures of some of the jewellery seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018.

What police seized:

12,000 pieces of jewellery — 2,200 rings, 1,400 necklaces, 2,100 bracelets, 2,800 pairs of earrings,1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras

567 handbags worth RM51.3 million

423 watches worth RM78 million

234 sunglasses worth RM374,000

