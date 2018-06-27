Report: Minister says Putrajaya mulling RTM-Bernama merger

Gobind Singh Deo said independent parties were evaluating the possible merger, with the final decision to be based on their findings. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The government could consolidate the functions of state broadcaster RTM and state news agency Bernama for cost savings, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

In an interview with The Malaysian Reserve, Gobind said the potential savings could then be used to create more innovative and modern content.

“If a merger happens, perhaps the news sector can be sourced out to Bernama, and if that is done, we will be able to reduce costs at RTM and (this) means we will have extra funds for us to spend on content,” he told the newspaper.

Gobind also said independent parties were evaluating the possible merger, with the final decision to be based on their findings.

He added that there were currently no plans to sell Bernama News Channel (BNC), a subsidiary of Bernama that operates a 24-hour television news channel.

“I personally think we can improve on Bernama and BNC, if you look at the infrastructure that they have, it is something that we can use almost immediately in order to enhance our national news reporting,” he added.

Addressing the Media City redevelopment project near the Angkasapuri Keretapi Tanah Melayu train station where RTM has operated since 1968, Gobind said he was worried that project would only result in cosmetic changes to the broadcaster.

“I am concerned because while we have the Media City, which deals with infrastructure, the question is whether or not we have the engine to drive it via a reformed and refreshed RTM,” he said.

“We do not want to have new infrastructure, but with the same RTM. We need to deal with that.”

Following his appointment as minister, Gobind told RTM on May 28 that it must project a new image and make drastic changes within six months to attract viewers.

RTM is expected to move in to its new facility in April next year, according to the report.